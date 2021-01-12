Farmers being paid to hold sit-in protest at Delhi borders, says BJP MP

BJP MP S Muniswamy.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Member of Parliament S Muniswamy on Monday alleged that farmers who are protesting at the borders of Delhi have been paid and brought to the agitation sites.

BJP's Member of Parliament from Kolar said: "They are middlemen and fake farmers. They are eating pizza, burger,s and KFC products, and have set up a gym there. This drama should stop."

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26, 2020, against the farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The minister also reacted over the violence at Wistron Pvt Ltd, in Kolar district, which took place on December 12.

Muniswamy said, "They (Wistron) didn't make proper payments to labourers so it happened. Communists also joined them via WhatsApp and Facebook."

He further said, "I think it's linked to China, it's working with Communists to ensure other companies don't come to India. (ANI)