Farmers are ‘annadatas’, allegations should not be made against them: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Dec 30 (ANI): In an exclusive interview with ANI Editor Smita Prakash in the national capital, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on being asked about farmers being termed as 'naxals' and 'khalistanis'. Rajnath Singh said, “These allegations should not be made by anyone against farmers. We express our deepest respect towards them. Our heads bow in respect towards our farmers. They are our 'annadatas'.” “Our Sikh brothers have always protected the culture of India. Their contribution will be remembered for protecting the country's self-respect. There is no question on their integrity,” Defence Minister added.