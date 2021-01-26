JP Nadda Unfurls National Flag at Party Headquarters on Republic Day: Live Breaking News Headlines Updates on Republic Day, January 26, 2021

Mumbai, January 26: Today is Republic Day and all strict security arrangements have been made ahead of the parade which will take place amid COVID-19 pandemic. President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday approved conferment of 119 Padma Awards including 1 duo case. Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and veteran musician SP Balasubramanyam were conferred with Padma Vibhushan award. The list comprised of 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards.

The tractor rally will take place today. Delhi Police on Sunday gave permission to the protesting farmers to hold the agitation. Police, however, clearly mentioned that "They can enter Delhi for few kilometres and then exit (at designation spots)." A temporary wall has been erected to seal Karnal bypass to stop the entry of vehicles into the national capital.

A pilot was killed after an advanced light helicopter (ALH) Dhruv of the Indian Army made a crash-landing in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Monday. The chopper, which was coming from Pathankot, was forced to make a crash-landing in an Army area in the Lakhanpur belt of the district.

