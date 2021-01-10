Farmers Allegedly Go on Rampage at Venue of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s Event in Karnal, Stage Vandalised

Karnal, January 10: A group of farmers went on a rampage at the venue of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's "Kisan Mahapanchayat" at Kaimla village of Karnal on Sunday. At his "Kisan Mahapanchayat", Manohar Lal Khattar was to highlight the "benefits" of the Centre's three contentious agriculture laws. The protesting farmers managed to reach the venue despite the police using water cannons and teargas shells against them. Farmers Agitation: Parents Taking Kids to Border of National Capital to Show 'Struggle' and Lend Support to Farmers Protest.

The farmers allegedly ransacked the venue carrying black flags and shouting slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. They damaged the stage and broke chairs, tables and flower pots at the venue, reports said. According to news agency PTI, the farmers also took control over a makeshift helipad where chief minister's helicopter was to land. Eventually, the programme was cancelled. Farmers Agitation: Will Continue to Sit Here if Govt Doesn't Accept Demands, Says Bharatiya Kisan Union Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.

Farmers Ransack Venue of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar's "Kisan Mahapanchayat":

Karnal: Helipad damaged, venue vandalised in Kaimla village where Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar was scheduled to hold Kisan Mahapanchayat today. Protesting farmers had gathered here & were dispersed by Police, using tear gas shells. CM's Kisan Mahapanchayat has been cancelled. https://t.co/xDTHDqtFA2 pic.twitter.com/1WyqGD4UGm — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2021

Speaking to PTI, BJP leader Raman Mallik said the programme was cancelled due to an unruly act by farmers at the behest of BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni. Farmers have been protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.