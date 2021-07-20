Farmers to go ahead with 'Kisan Parliament' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar from July 22

Shiv Kumar Kakka speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday.

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Farmers are all set to hold 'Kisan Parliament' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi from July 22 as part of their protest to scrap the new agriculture laws, a farmer leader said on Tuesday after a meeting of farmer unions with Delhi Police personnel.

As many as 200 farmers will attend 'Kisan Sansad' every day.

"A meeting was held today. The administration put forth their views and we kept ours. It's been decided that our 'jatha' of 200 people will go there. No discussion over permission, things are being discussed, can't say anything now. There is a possibility of another meeting," farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal briefed media on the meeting with Delhi Police.

Farmer leader Yogendra Yadav said the meeting of the farmers' union with police officials was "constructive and positive".

"It was a very constructive positive meeting. As planned, on July 22, a farmer delegation will go to Jantar Mantar and a 'Kisan Parliament' will be organised. It will be held very peacefully," he said.

Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh national president Shiv Kumar Kakka said farmers at 'Kisan Parliament' will discuss all "anti-farmer" work done in the last seven years by the Central government.

"They discussed on apprehension. We said 200 people will go and create a mock Parliament from 10 am to 5 pm. We will discuss all their anti-farmer works in the last 7 years. From every organisation, five new people will go every day. They will have their IDs and Aadhaar Cards. We have decided that 200 people will go in five buses," he told ANI.

After the Delhi Police denied permission for the protest on Sunday, Rajewal had said that there will be no 'gherao' of the Parliament during the proposed farmers' protest against the Centre's farm bills on July 22.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)