11 Mar 2021: Farmers' agitation: Unions call for Bharat Bandh on March 26

Farmers, protesting against three Central farm laws, have called for a Bharat Bandh on March 26, to mark four months of their agitation, which has crippled normalcy at the borders of Delhi.

Besides the shutdown, farmers have planned rallies in the coming days to register their fury against corporates, the umbrella body Samyukta Kisan Morcha said.

Plan: A convention will be organized to prepare the roadmap

In the near future, a joint convention with trade unions and other mass organizations will be called to prepare roadmap for the shutdown.

To recall, when the protest completed two months on January 26, farmers had planned a tractor march in Delhi that ended in violence.

Farmers breached police barriers, entered the National Capital before the scheduled time, and also stormed the Red Fort.

Plans: Farmers will burn laws' copies on 'Holika Dahan' day

Separately, farmers' unions want youngsters to participate in their agitation on March 23, the death anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

They are also planning to burn copies of the farm laws, passed in Parliament in mid-September, on March 28. This date assumes significance as the country will observe Holika Dahan.

They have also planned a Muzara Lehar, that will be held in mandis across the country.

Fact: Farmers will protest against rising price of commodities on Monday

"Monday, March 15, will see protests, and a memorandum will be given to SDMs and DMs against the rising prices of diesel, petrol, LPG, and other essential commodities. We will also carry out protests at railway stations against privatization," said a leader.

Statement: Tikait will visit Bengal to urge farmers to defeat BJP

Notably, while farmers have repeatedly claimed their agitation doesn't involve any political party, Bharatiya Kisan Union's (BKU) Rakesh Tikait revealed that he will be visiting poll-bound West Bengal. He will urge farmers to defeat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming elections.

"We will talk to farmers there and urge them to defeat the BJP," Tikait said, but underlined he won't seek votes.

Statement: Anti-farmer face of JJP has been exposed: SKM

SKM also spoke about the no-confidence motion brought against the BJP-Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) government in Haryana.

"The anti-farmer face of the JJP (Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party), which describes themselves as a party belonging to the farming community, has been completely exposed. These MLAs have no political future because of the ongoing movement," SKM said.

The no-confidence motion was defeated in the Assembly.