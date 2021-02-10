Farmers' agitation: Solution should be found without further delay, says JJP

Chandigarh, Feb 10 (PTI) The JJP, a coalition partner of the BJP in Haryana, on Wednesday asserted that a solution to the ongoing farmers' agitation will have to be found without further delay.

JJP leader Digvijay Singh Chautala said senior leaders of his party were in regular touch with the Centre on the issue.

Thousands of farmers are protesting at Delhi's borders since November last year against the new agri laws demanding they be repealed.

“The farmers who are sitting (on protest), we are really concerned for them, they are our family members,” Digvijay Singh Chautala, who heads the party's student wing Indian National Students Organisation, told reporters here after launching INSO's new website and mobile app.

Digvijay Singh Chautala, brother of Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and son of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) chief Ajay Singh Chautala, while replying to questions on farmers' issue, said “The NDA dispensation is a government of farmers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pro-farmer”.

'Definitely, a solution will have to be found (to the agitation) and I have no hesitation in saying that the longer this gets delayed, the more people will face difficulties,” he said.

“Conclusions will have to be reached regarding the issues on which they (farmers) are agitating,” he added.

Digvijay Singh Chautala said his party was in constant touch with the Union government to resolve the matter.

'Dr Ajay Singh Chautala and Dushyant Chautala are regularly talking (to the Centre on farmers' issues). We are making efforts. We are from a farmer family, we are the fourth generation of farmers, we know things very closely and our sentiments are with them,' he said.

He said Modi's 'andolanjivi' (professional protesters) remark was meant for people like Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav.

“Yogendra Yadav is part of every agitation. What the PM said was regarding these people..,” he claimed. The JJP is under pressure from a section of farmers and opposition parties in the state to snap ties with the BJP and come out openly in support of the protesting peasants. The farmers are demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

They have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the 'mercy' of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring better opportunities to farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture. PTI SUN VSD RHL