Farmers From across Maharashtra Reach Mumbai to Protest Farm Laws

Farmers from 21 districts of Maharashtra have made their way to Mumbai to protest against the Centre’s new contentious agricultural laws, with many reaching the city’s Azad Maidan on Sunday evening.

A massive rally is expected to take place at the Azad Maidan on Monday, 25 January.

Thousands gathered at Nashik and began a 180 km march to Mumbai.

Thousands had, according to NDTV, gathered on Saturday at Nashik, and began a 180 km march to Mumbai.

Further, according to NDTV, NCP chief Sharad Pawar is expected to attend Monday’s rally. Maharashtra Congress also, reportedly, showed its support.

Also Read: From Threats to R-Day Rally: 10 Highlights About Farmer Protests

According to ANI, A Navle of All India Kisan Sabha said:

"“Almost 15,000 farmers left Nashik and reached here today. More people will come tomorrow and we’ll go to the Governor’s house. Sharad Pawar said that he’ll come. CM Thackeray has supported us. Leadership of parties in Maharashtra govt will come tomorrow.” "

While the protesting farmers in New Delhi are conducting the tractor rally on Republic Day, the protesting farmers in Mumbai will hoist the national flag at Azad Maidan, in solidarity.

(With inputs from NDTV.)

Also Read: ‘Your Son Can Repeal the Black Laws’: Farmer Writes to PM’s Mother

. Read more on India by The Quint.Farmers From across Maharashtra Reach Mumbai to Protest Farm LawsFrom Threats to R-Day Rally: 10 Highlights About Farmer Protests . Read more on India by The Quint.