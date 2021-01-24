Responding to the call given by the Samykta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which leads the farmers’ protests in New Delhi, thousands of farmers are marching from different parts of Maharashtra to Mumbai.

According to the reports, these farmers will gather at the Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on 22 January for a three-day sit-in. On 25 January, they will take out a rally to the Raj Bhavan and submit a memorandum.

“This march is being held to support and expand the historic two-month long farmers’ stir in Delhi, demanding that the government repeal the three farm laws,” AIKS national president Dr Ashok Dhawale told the Indian Express.

While the protesting farmers in the New Delhi are conducting the tractor rally on Republic Day, the protesting farmers in Mumbai will hoist the national flag at Azad Maidan, in solidarity.

NDTV reported that several smaller unions and other farmer groups have come under the banner of All India Kisan Sabha. According to the report, National Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar will address the farmers in Mumbai. Last month he issued a warning and said the Centre should not test the farmers' patience.

. Read more on India by The Quint.Farmers from Across Maharashtra March to Mumbai against Farm Laws BJP Shares Clipped Video of Mamata Reciting Islamic Verses . Read more on India by The Quint.