Farmer unions hold marathon meet ahead of tomorrow's talks with Centre; SC-appointed panel starts consultation

A day before their eleventh round of talks with the government, protesting unions leaders held a marathon meeting to discuss the Centre's proposal to suspend the three contentious farm laws for 18 months and set up a joint committee to find an amicable solution in the interest of the farming community.

Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farm unions leading protests at several Delhi border points, held discussion over the government's latest offer at the Singhu border.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court-appointed panel on the new agri laws started its consultation process on Thursday and interacted with 10 farmer organisations from eight states, including Uttar Pradesh.

'Repeal the laws and legally authorise MSP'

A farmer leader said that the Morcha started its meeting around 2.30 pm on Thursday which lasted till late evening.

Farmer leader Joginder S Ugrahan said that the decision to reject the government's proposal has been unanimously taken by the protesters. "It has been decided that no proposal of the government will be accepted until and unless they repeal the laws. In tomorrow's meet, we'll say that we have only one demand: Repeal the laws and legally authorise the MSP. All these have been unanimously decided."

During the tenth round of negotiations on Wednesday, the government proposed to suspend the three contentious farm laws for 1 to 1.5 years and set up a joint committee to find an amicable solution in the interest of the farming community.

The two sides decided to meet again tomorrow.

SC-appointed panel begins consultation

The apex court had on 11 January stayed the implementation of the three laws, against which farmers are protesting at Delhi borders for nearly two months now, till further orders and appointed a four-member panel to resolve the impasse.

Currently, there are three members in the panel as the fourth, Bhartiya Kisan Union president Bhupinder Singh Mann, has recused himself from the committee. The panel, in a statement, said that the interaction was held through video conference with various farmer unions and associations on Thursday.

Story continues

Ten farmer organisations from Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharasthra, Odisha, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh participated in discussions with committee members, it said.

"The farmers' unions participated in the discussion and gave their frank opinion including suggestions to improve the implementation of Acts," the statement said.

The participating farmer bodies were asked to give their views on the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

President of Maharasthra-based Shetkari Sanghatana Anil Ghanwat and agri-economists Ashok Gulati and Pramod Kumar Joshi are the three members of the panel.

'Agitation caused loss of Rs 50,000 cr'

Traders' body CAIT on Thursday said the ongoing farmers' agitation in Delhi-NCR has caused a business loss of nearly Rs 50,000 crore.

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) secretary-general Praveen Khandelwal said the government's fresh proposal to keep farm laws in abeyance for one-and-a-half years and constitute a joint committee with farmer leaders "is quite justified and reasonable which indicates its willingness to resolve the crisis".

Khandelwal said that therefore, now, the farmers should accept this proposal in the larger interest of farming community and those engaged in agriculture trade, and call off their agitation.

If farmers still do not accept the proposal of the government, it will be construed that they are not interested in solution but certain divisive forces are more willing to create problems, he added.

Khandelwal appealed to the government that traders should also be given representation in proposed joint committee.

"If any agreement is achieved without taking the traders into confidence, the farm (law) issue will remain in controversy and all exercise of the government may prove to be futile.

"We look for a comprehensive solution of the contentious issue, and legitimate interest of all stakeholders needs to be protected," he said.

Farmers reject police's suggestion to move tractor rally

Talks between farmer leaders and Delhi Police ended without a breakthrough as farmers rejected the police's suggestion that the tractor rally scheduled for Republic Day out of Delhi.

Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav said that police officers wanted farmer leaders to take out their tractor rally outside the National Capital, which is "not possible."

"We will carry out our parade peacefully inside Delhi. They wanted us to hold tractor rally outside Delhi, which is not possible," said Yadav, who is actively participating in the ongoing agitation against the three farm laws.

Sources said that police officers tried to convince protesting farm unions to hold their tractor rally on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway instead of the Outer Ring Road.

The Supreme Court, hearing the Centre's plea seeking a direction to halt the tractor rally, on Wednesday refused to interfere in the matter. The Centre then withdrew its plea seeking an injunction against such a march on 26 January.

The apex court said that the issue of the tractor rally is in the executive domain. A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said that police has the "authority" to deal with the issue of proposed tractor march in Delhi and it is not for the court to pass an order in the matter.

"We have told you that we will not issue any direction. It is a police matter. We will allow you to withdraw (the application). You are the authority and you have to deal with it. You have the powers to pass orders, you do it. It is not for the court to pass orders," said the bench, also comprising justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

Enacted in September, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed their apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP (minimum support price) and do away with the "mandi" (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

Also See: Will hold R-Day tractor rally on Delhi's Outer Ring Road, insist farmers; no breakthrough in talks with police

SC stays farm laws but forms expert panel to ease negotiations; farmers say no talks, only repeal

Farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day: Farm union leaders to discuss route, arrangements with police officials today

Read more on India by Firstpost.