Farmer Leaders, Centre to Hold 10th Round of Talks on Farm Laws

The central government and the representatives of the protesting farmers will hold the tenth round of talks over the controversial agriculture laws on Wednesday, 20 January.

The agriculture ministry had earlier said the meeting will be held on Tuesday. However, Sanjay Agarwal, Secretary, Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare wrote to the farmers to postpone the meeting due to some unavoidable reasons.

Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled to take place at 2 pm at the Vigyan Bhawan.

The previous nine rounds of talks between the government and farmers have failed to reach any results, as protesting unions have stuck to their main demand for repealing the new laws, but the government has refused to agree.

The Supreme Court-appointed committee held its first meeting on Tuesday. The meeting was held at New Delhi’s Pusa campus. The committee has invited the protesting farmer bodies to meet with them on Thursday, 21 January.

Anil Ghanwat, a panel member of SC-formed committee, told ANI, “Physical meeting will be held with those organisations who want to meet us in person. Video conferencing will be held with those who can't come to us.”

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court told the Centre on Monday that the proposed tractor rally on Republic Day by protesting farmers is a "law and order" matter and Delhi Police is the first authority to decide who should be allowed to enter the national capital.

Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting for nearly two-months at various Delhi borders against the three farm laws enacted by the central government in September 2020.

. Read more on India by The Quint.Latest News: PM Modi to Chair Virtual All-Party Meet on 30 JanuaryFarmer Leaders, Centre to Hold 10th Round of Talks on Farm Laws . Read more on India by The Quint.