Farm laws, GST to be discussed in Bengal's special Assembly session on Jan 27

West Bengal Legislative Assembly (File photo)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 8 (ANI): Farm laws and Goods and Service Tax (GST) will be discussed in the special session of West Bengal Legislative Assembly which is scheduled to take place on January 27, said Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee on Friday.

"A special session of West Bengal Legislative Assembly will be held on January 27, issues such as Farm laws and GST will be discussed," Chatterjee, Parliamentary Affairs Minister of West Bengal told media.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced to convene a special assembly session to pass a resolution against the farm laws.

On this, Chatterjee said that he will send a letter to the left and Congress to gain their support on the issue. "I think they will support the issue as it is for farmers," he said.

The stalemate between the government and farmer unions persisted during the eighth round of talks on Friday with the farmers insisting on their demand for the repeal of the new farm laws. The government asked farmer unions to "give an option other than repealing" and the next round of talks is proposed for January 15.

Talking to reporters after the meeting held at Vigyan Bhavan here, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar hoped that a solution will be found in the next meeting on January 15.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)