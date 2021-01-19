Farm laws designed to destroy agriculture sector, tragedy unfolding in India: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday.

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Central government over three farm laws stating that they were designed to destroy Indian agriculture. He said there is a tragedy unfolding in the country and alleged that India is now owned by 4-5 people.

Addressing a press conference after releasing a booklet over the three Central farm laws at the party headquarters in Delhi, the Congress MP said that the government wants to misinform people about this tragedy but the truth is a huge tragedy is unfolding.

"There is a tragedy unfolding in our country today. The government wants to ignore this tragedy. It wants to misinform people about this tragedy but the truth is a huge tragedy is unfolding. I am not just talking about the farmers, because that is only a part of that tragedy," he said.

"It is important that youngsters of this country listen carefully to what I am saying because this is not about the present. What is happening about is your future and this country's ability to be economically strong, to give you a job, stand tall among other nations. So, what we are seeing in the industry after industry," he added.

The former Congress chief said that the three agriculture laws are designed to destroy Indian agriculture.

"We have seen it when it comes to airports, infrastructure, power, telecom, retail, across the board what we are watching is the development of massive monopolies in this country. I mean that 4-5 people are now owning this country. This country is now owned by a limited small group of people who I term as crony capitalists who have a close relationship with the Prime minister and those who provide the Prime Minister with media support," he said.

"The biggest business in this country is agriculture. 60 per cent of our people are in agriculture and in terms of value, agriculture is by far the biggest hit. Now we are seeing is that the last bastion which was protected from monopoly is now being overrun. Three new laws have been passed. They are designed to destroy Indian agriculture, by destroying the Mandi, Essential Commodities Act, and by making sure that no Indian farmer can go to court to protect himself," he added.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)