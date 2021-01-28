Farm Laws: 16 Parties to Boycott Prez’s Joint Sitting, Says Azad

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday, 28 January, said that at least 16 Opposition parties will boycott the President's address to joint sitting of Parliament over the three controversial farm laws.

“We're issuing a statement from 16 political parties that we're boycotting President's Address that will be delivered at Parliament tomorrow. The major reason behind this decision is that the Bills (Farm Laws) were passed forcibly in House, without Opposition,” he said.

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Balwinder Singh Bhunder said that the party will be part of the boycott of the President's address in Parliament, according to ANI.

What Does the Statement Say?

The Opposition leaders from parties, including the Congress, NCP, DMK, TMC, Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party, RJD, CPI, CPI(M) and PDP, said the farm laws were “an assault on the rights of the states and violate the federal spirit of the Constitution,” reported The Indian Express.

The parties also said the laws were “brought without any consultations”, “lacked national consensus”, and “parliamentary scrutiny was bypassed…muzzling the Opposition,” the report added.

The joint statement said, "India's farmers have been collectively fighting against the three farm laws, arbitrarily imposed by the BJP government that threatens the future of the Indian Agriculture which sustains over 60 percent of India's population and the livelihood of crores of farmers, sharecroppers and farm labour.”

"Lakhs of farmers have been agitating at the gates of the National Capital of Delhi braving biting cold and heavy rain for the last 64 days for their rights and justice. Over 155 farmers have lost their lives. The government remains unmoved and has responded with water cannons, tear gas and lathi-charges," the statement said, according to IANS.

"The very constitutional validity of these laws remains in question. The prime minister and the BJP government remain arrogant, adamant and undemocratic in their response. Shocked by this insensitivity of the government, the following opposition political parties, reaffirming the collective demand for the repeal of the anti farmer laws and in solidarity with the Indian farmers, have decided to boycott the President's address to both the Houses of Parliament on Friday, 29 January 2021."

However, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will attend the President's address on Friday and raise all issues on the floor of both Houses of Parliament, party's Rajya Sabha MP and Chief Whip Dr. Sasmit Patra told ANI.

The first phase of the Budget Session will begin on 29 January with President Ram Nath Kovind's address and end on 15 February. The Union Budget will be presented in the Parliament on 1 February by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

(With inputs from ANI, IANS and The Indian Express.)

