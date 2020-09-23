Farm Bills Row: 2013 Image Revived As Recent Farmer Protest

In the backdrop of the passage of controversial farm bills, an image is being widely circulated to claim that police forces are allegedly thrashing farmers who are protesting the farm bills.

However, the image is from 2013 when an officer was trying to control villagers during a clash with police in Khera village of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

CLAIM

Several Congress leaders including MLA Shakuntala Sahu shared the image with the caption: “मत मारो गोलियो से मुझे मैं पहले से एक दुखी इंसान हूँ..! मेरी मौत कि वजह यही हैं कि मैं पेशे से एक किसान हूँ..!”

(Translated: Don’t hit me by the bullets, I am anyway in distress..The reason behind my death is that I am a farmer by profession.)

NSUI National Secretary Satveer Choudhary also shared the image with the same caption.

Chhattisgarh Youth Congress, too, shared the image by taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The claim found its presence along with the image on Facebook too.

