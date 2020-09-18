Farm bills: Anil Vij lashes out at opposition parties, alleges them of ‘misleading people’

Ambala (Haryana)/ Patna (Bihar), Sep 18 (ANI): While commenting on the Farm Bills, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav said, “The agriculture bills recently passed in Lok Sabha is against farmers and now we can see the difference of opinion in NDA (National Democratic Party) also”. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Member of Parliament (MP), Harsimran Kaur Badal resigned from the cabinet post over the issue. “Opposition parties are misleading people, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said agricultural bills the will be beneficial for farmer. India become independent in 1947 but farmers got independence today with these two agricultural bills,” said the Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anil Vij. Haryana and Punjab farmers have staged protest against the bills.