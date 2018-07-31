Farhan Saeed, Rishi Rich team up for 'Maula'

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Pakistani singer-songwriter-actor Farhan Saeed and British-Indian music producer Rishi Rich have collaborated for a song titled "Maula".

The track presented by VYRL Originals and composed, written and sung by Farhan is a contemporary power ballad.

Its official music video, shot in England, is a "mini-Bollywood" film, filled with twists and turns that showcases a tale of love that overcomes adverse circumstances.

"It's been a while since my last release but I'm very happy that the wait has ended with 'Maula'. This is the first time that Rishi and I have worked together and I loved the experience," Farhan, the former member of Jal band, said in a statement.

"Rishi has his own unique sound. The fusion of my music and his sound made something really interesting. I enjoyed the whole process of working with Rishi and so happy we collaborated for this song."

Rishi said Farhan's career has been "nothing short of stellar, both with the band Jal and then his solo work".

"It's been great working with him for the first time. We shared an amazing vibe in the studio and I'm thrilled with the way 'Maula' has turned out," he added.

Director Mohit Suri called them "very professional musicians".

"The output is 'Maula' -- a contemporary ballad that brings out the best of both artistes. I'm pretty confident that their legion of fans from all over the world will be pleasantly surprised on this collaboration that drops on VYRL Originals today (Tuesday)."

Vinit Thakkar, Senior Vice President, Universal Music Group India and South Asia and EMI Records India, called both the artistes "incredibly talented".

