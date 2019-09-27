Farhan, Priyanka ecstatic over Gully Boy's Oscar entry

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy was recently selected as India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards. Bollywood actors Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar reacted over its entry to Oscar. "I am extremely thankful to Film Federation of India for selecting Gully Boy. We'll have to work hard to get into the final 5," said actor Farhan Akhtar. Bollywood Actress Priyanka Chopra also expressed her happiness and said, "I feel this movie has the potential to get to final 5. I am extremely happy with the move."