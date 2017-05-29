'Fargo' may not return for a new season

Los Angeles, May 29 (IANS) The possibility of TV series "Fargo" returning with another season after the current third season ends is bleak, FX Networks chief John Landgraf has hinted.

Landgraf said the anthology series might get another season if creator Noah Hawley comes up with a story idea better than the season three, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"There may never be another 'Fargo'. Unless Noah has an idea for 'Fargo' that he thinks he can make as good as the prior three. I think once people get to the end of this (season) they will find that it is thematically different. It's really about the moment we live in now," Landgraf said.

Inspired by Coen brothers' 1996 film of the same name, "Fargo" made its debut on TV in 2014. The first season, featuring Allison Tolman, Billy Bob Thornton, Colin Hanks (Gus Grimly) and Martin Freeman, won the Primetime Emmy Award in Outstanding Miniseries, Outstanding Directing, and Outstanding Casting category.

The show's season two was a prequel and set in 1979. Backed by the star power of Kirsten Dunst, Patrick Wilson, Jesse Plemons, Jean Smart and Ted Danson, the show got 18 Emmy nominations.

"Fargo" season three is aired in India on Colors Infinity.

--IANS

