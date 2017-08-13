Farfan recalled to Peru squad for World Cup qualifiers

Lima, Aug 13 (IANS) Veteran winger Jefferson Farfan has been recalled to Peru's national squad for World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Ecuador.

Peru coach Ricardo Gareca also named forward Ivan Bulos in the place of Paolo Guerrero, who will miss the clash with Bolivia due to suspension, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Jefferson was rewarded for his new-found stability and continuity," Gareca said of Farfan, whose last match for Peru was in March 2016.

Capped 75 times for Peru's national team, Farfan currently plays for Lokomotiv Moscow in the Russian Premier League.

Peru, who have not qualified for the World Cup since 1982, will host Bolivia in Lima on August 31 followed by an away clash against Ecuador in Quito five days later.

Gareca's side are currently seventh in the 10-team South American zone World Cup qualifying standings with 18 points from 14 matches.

The top four teams at the end of the qualifying campaign will be guaranteed a berth at football's showpiece tournament in Russia next year while the fifth-ranked team will earn a playoff slot.

Peru squad:

Goalkeepers: Pedro Gallese (Tiburones Rojos), Jose Carvallo (UTC) Carlos Caceda (Universitario).

Defenders: Aldo Corzo (Universitario), Luis Advincula (Lobos BUAP), Christian Ramos (Emelec), Miguel Araujo (Alianza Lima), Alberto Rodriguez (Universitario), Anderson Santamaria (Melgar), Miguel Trauco (Flamengo, Brazil), Nilson Loyola (Melgar).

Midfielders: Renato Tapia (Feyenoord, Holanda), Pedro Aquino (Lobos BUAP), Yoshimar Yotun (Orlando City), Sergio Pena (Granada), Paolo Hurtado (Vitoria Guimaraes), Christian Cueva (Sao Paulo), Edison Flores (Aalborg), Andy Polo (Monarcas Morelia), Jose Manzaneda (Cantolao), Wilder Cartagena (Universidad San Martín).

Forwards: Paolo Guerrero (Flamengo), Andre Carrillo (Benfica), Raul Ruidiaz (Monarcas Morelia), Jefferson Farfan (Lokomotiv Moscow), Ivan Bulos (Boavista).

