As far as our neighbour is concerned, they are trying to use terrorism as tool of state policy: General Manoj Mukund

The newly appointed Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane spoke to ANI on terrorism and neighbouring countries. "Terrorism is a worldwide problem, India has been at the receiving end of terrorism for a long time. It is only now that the entire world and many countries affected with terrorism are coming to realise what a threat is," said Army Chief. "As far as our neighbour is concerned, they are trying to use terrorism as tool of state policy, as a way of carrying out proxy war against us. However, this state can't last long, as they say you can't fool all the people, all the time," Army Chief added. General Manoj Mukund Naravane took charge as 28th Chief of Indian Army on Dec 31.