FAQ: How to Register for Phase 2 Vaccination? What’s Different?

India is all set to begin the second phase of vaccinations against the novel coronavirus from 1 March onwards, with people above 60 years of age and those above 45 with co-morbidities eligible to get the jabs.

However, the second phase of vaccination is likely to be very different from the first. With the involvement of private sector, change in registration process and eligibility for vaccination, here’s all that is expected to be different in the second phase.

Who can get vaccinated in the second phase?

In the first phase of vaccination, only healthcare and frontline workers were eligible to be vaccinated. However, in the second phase, starting 1 March, those who are above 60 years of age, those above 45 and with co-morbidities will be eligible to get vaccinated.

Do we know who are classified under the over-45 age group with co-morbidities?

In an interview with The Indian Express, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said that the specific categories will be based on those who are at a higher risk of dying due to COVID-19. This could include people with:

Heart disease

Diabetes

Underlying cancer

People with disability which predisposes to severe pneumonia

Those who are on immunosuppressant steroids,

Post-transplantation patients

The final category list is yet to be released by the Health Ministry.

Is it mandatory to get vaccinated?

No, this remains the same as in the first phase. Vaccination against COVID-19 remains a voluntary process.

I am eligible to get vaccinated in Phase 2. How do I register?

The second phase is likely to have a self-registration system. The beneficiary will be required to download the Co-WIN 2.0 and register for vaccination. Vaccination on-site will also be enabled in the second phase, according to media reports.

In the first phase, the government uploaded the details of the beneficiaries in the Co-WIN app and they got information about the date and site of vaccination. This will not be the case in Phase 2.

What documents do I need to register?

To register, one will have to prove their age – so as to ascertain their eligibility. For this, one needs either present a Voter ID or an Aadhaar card.

The beneficiary will have to download the Co-WIN app and register, while the back-end is expected to fetch the data from two sources – Aadhaar and electoral roll. Following this, other details can be updated.

Those who have the required photo identification can also directly go to the vaccination site and register themselves.

“If the eligible beneficiaries have a photo identity, they can go to the vaccination site (to get registered); there will be a walk-in facility. There will be volunteers who will be recruited; they will help these people to register and fix an appointment,” Guleria told The Indian Express.

Does this mean I can choose the site and date of vaccination?

Most likely, yes. The Co-WIN app will display vaccination sites based on the geo-coordinates of the person. You are likely to get the option to choose the date and the site, based on the availability of slots.

I am on electoral roll in Tamil Nadu. But I work in Delhi. Can I get vaccinated in Delhi?

Yes, the government will provide the option to the beneficiary to get vaccinated in any state of the country, reported The Indian Express.

Therefore, a person from Tamil Nadu but working in Delhi, can get vaccinated in the national capital.

Will the vaccination be free of cost?

No. Only those inoculations in government vaccine centres will be free. Those who want to get vaccinated at private centres will have to pay.

How much will I need to pay, if I want to get vaccinated at a private centre?

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar informed that the payable amount will be decided by the Health Ministry within 3-4 days, as discussions among the government, manufacturers and hospitals are ongoing.

(With inputs from The Indian Express.)

