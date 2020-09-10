FAQ: How to Take NLAT 2020 From Home? When Will Results Come Out?

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore will not accept the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) scores this academic year and will instead conduct its own National Law Aptitude Test (NLAT) for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate courses at the university.

The online home-based test will be held on 12 September and the university has issued clarifications after students raised queries over the conduct of the exams. Here’s all you need to know.

If I do not have the facilities necessary to appear for the NLAT 2020 at my home, can I take the exam at another place?

Yes, if the alternative venue you wish to take the NLAT 2020 from complies with the test protocols published, you can appear from other locations. It is not necessary that you take the test only from your home or the address you have provided.

I am unable to meet the technical requirements for the NLAT at my home. What do I do?

You can register at one of the 33 TestPan exam centers, nearest to your home. You have to send an email at info@testpanindia.com with the student's name, number, email id and the current city. You can find the list of centers here.

I have decided to take the exam from my home. What should I know?

Supported devices: Desktop computers, laptop computers, and Android mobile devices (phones and tablets) only

A minimum internet speed of 512 Kbps

Integrated/attached webcam mandatory

The examination system should be permitted access (if requested) to the camera during the examination

Integrated/attached microphone also mandatory

Use of wired/wireless headphones/earphones/other audio devices shall not be permitted

I am a ‘People With Disability’ (PWD) candidate. Can I opt for a scribe?

PWD candidates with other types of benchmark disabilities are entitled to avail the services of a scribe, provided they submit appropriate medical certificates to the effect that the candidate has a physical limitation to write.

Candidates can choose their own scribe. But they should remember that:

The minimum educational qualification of the scribe is matriculation

The maximum educational qualification of the scribe does not exceed the candidate’s own qualifications

Such candidates must email details to admissions.nls.ac.in

Will mock tests be held for NLAT 2020?

Mock tests will be available from 9 am on 9 September until 12 AM (midnight) on 12 September

Candidates can attempt the mock test as many times as they want

Details to access the Mock Tests will be shared with all the registered candidates

Is there a simulation test?

Yes, a Simulation Test of the exact NLAT examination process will be available for candidates on 11 September, at the same time as their batch for the actual NLAT exam.

Is there a helpdesk for queries related to the test?

Yes, candidates can email their queries to nlsadmissions@nls.ac.in or call 080-471-89145

I know that the exam is conducted at three different timings. How will I know when I should take the test?

Candidates will be informed of their batch at least 24 hours in advance of the main exam.

When will the results be out?

A notification of results and list for provisional admission will be published on 15 September. However, there is a possibility that the date could be changed.

