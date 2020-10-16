FAQ: NEET Results Declared, But How Will Admissions Take Place?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released results for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) on Monday, 12 October. Here’s all you need to know about admissions and cut-offs.

How many types of cutoffs are there for NEET?

There are two types of cut-offs. The first is known as NEET cut-off, which is based on the percentile scored by the candidate and is the qualifying score for the exam. In simple words, it is the minimum that a student is required to score to pass NEET UG.

The second is the admissions cut-off, which varies from college to college.

Can admissions be based on NEET cut-off?



No, the NEET cut-off only makes students eligible for the counselling process and does not guarantee admission in any given college, for which there is a second and separate cut-off.

While the NEET cut-off for the general category is 50th percentile, the cut-off for SC/ ST/ OBC is 40th percentile.

How will the admissions cut-off be decided?



In order to understand how the admission cut-off is calculated, it first important to know about the two admission quotas.

All India Quota: Fifteen percent seats in government colleges are reserved under the All India Quota. Students from across the country can apply through this quota. The Medical Counselling Committee will conduct counseling for seats under this quota.

State Quota: Remaining 85 percent seats in government medical colleges are reserved for the state quota. Students who qualify as domicile of a particular state can apply for a government college or deemed university in that state under this quota. Respective state committees conduct counselling for this quota.

I am a resident of Delhi. Can I apply for King George’s Medical College, Lucknow?



Yes, you may by all means, as long as you meet the NEET cut-off. However, if you are a domicile of NCT of Delhi and not of UP, you will have to apply under the All India Quota, for which the cut-offs are higher.

For institutions like AIIMS, PGIMER and other central universities, admissions are conducted only through the All India Quota.

A student under All India quota can apply to government colleges in all states, but a student applying under state quota cannot apply to government colleges outside the state.

Okay, admission cut-off?



After declaration of results, the Medical Counselling Committee and the respective state committees will open a portal where students must log in and apply to their choice of medical college and course.

Following this, the counseling committees will send the merit list to colleges.

But who will determine the merit list and how?

Assume Yash, a resident of Delhi, has applied to a Delhi state medical university with 100 seats under both the All India quota and the state quota. Now assume that Yash’s All India rank in NEET 2020 is 200 and he is the student with the highest AIR to have applied to the said university under the state quota.

Out of 100 seats, 15 would be reserved for All India Quota and 85 for the state quota.

So, the cut - off for the state quota at this college will begin at AIR 200 and close when all 85 seats have been filled. Now, the cut-off could close at AIR 285, 300, 400, 500 and so on, depending on the rank of other students who have applied under this quota.

Now assume that in the same college, Rashi, who is AIR 1, has applied under the All India Quota. The cut-off will open at AIR 1 and may close at 15, 20, 30, 50, 100, 200, depending on the AIR of other students who have applied.

In this case, although Yash will get admission under state quota, he will not be able to able to secure admission under All India Quota if the cut off closes at 199.

