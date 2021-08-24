FAQ: Which Countries Are Opening Doors to Afghan Refugees? Which Are Not?

Thousands of Afghans are desperately trying to flee and take shelter as refugees in other countries, following the Taliban's hostile takeover of their homeland.

While countries like Russia and Austria are not willing to accept any refugees, others including US, UK, Canada, and India have come forward to offer shelter to Afghan refugees in their countries.

Which countries are opening doors to Afghan refugees? What are the rules? Here's everything we know.

The United States

According to the reports [CITE SOURCE], the US is willing to take in over 10,000 Afghan refugees. This will majorly include Afghans who have helped or worked with the US government previously.

Priority 2 (P-2) designation was announced by the US Department of State on 2 August, which allows US Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) access for certain Afghan nationals and their eligible family members.

The US Department in a statement said: "The US objective remains a peaceful, secure Afghanistan. However, in light of increased levels of Taliban violence, the US government is working to provide certain Afghans, including those who worked with the United States, the opportunity for refugee resettlement to the United States."

The United Kingdom

The UK on 18 August announced that it will take up to 20,000 Afghan nationals as refugees.

In the first year of the resettlement plan, the government will resettle 5,000 Afghans at risk of the current crisis. The government has also said that it will prioritise women, girls, children and religious minorities.

The Home Office in a statement said: "This resettlement scheme will be kept under further review for future years, with up to a total of 20,000 in the long term."

"Those who have been forced to flee their home or face threats of persecution from the Taliban will be offered a route to set up home in the UK permanently," the official statement read.

Canada

Canada Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino on Friday, 20 August, said that his country will consider accepting more Afghan refugees on behalf of the United States and other allies, if requested.

Canada is one of the nations that is evacuating the Afghan nationals that have worked or helped these western countries in the last 20 years reported Deccan Herald.

Earlier this month, Canada promised to resettle 20,000 Afghan refugees who had fled the country.

Germany

Germany too is one of the western countries that is allowing Afghan refugees in their country after the takeover of the Taliban.

Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel has said that the country will grant asylum to about 10,000 Afghans.

India

India announced that in view of the current situation after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, it will issue emergency visas to Afghan nationals who wish to come to the country.

India has also introduced 'e-Emergency X-Misc Visa' online and all Afghans, regardless of their religion can apply for it. The validity of visa will be up to six months, as of now.

Other Countries Offering Asylum To Afghan Refugees

Iran: According to reports, emergency tents for refugees have been set in Iran in three provinces that share the border with the country.

Pakistan: Afghans are allowed to cross the borders and enter Pakistan but the country has said that it would seal its border with Afghanistan.

Uganda: Uganda is willing to temporarily take in 2,000 refugees from Afghansitan, at the request of the United States.

Countries Refusing to Take Afghan Refugees

France

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that his country is willing to help and protect those in danger but at the same time Europe needs to protect itself from illegal migrants.

Austria

The Austrian government will not accept asylum seekers who have fled the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan. However, they will instead focus on helping them locally.

According to an interview published by Radio Puls 24, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said, "I am obviously opposed to accepting more people voluntarily. Under my supervision, this will not happen."

Turkey

According to reports, Turkey is strengthening its border with Iran to prevent the influx of Afghans who may flee.

The President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey will not become a "refugee warehouse" in Europe.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times and Deccan Herald)

