    Fantasy Premier League 17-18: This FPL starting 11 worth £80 has 250 points from 3 games

    Sayantan Maitra

    Three gameweeks are done with in the Premier League 2017-18 season and 35 remain. The EPL fans who are a part of the Fantasy Premier League football competition, have witnessed some really disappointing moments and some really lucky moments so far. All in all, it has been a topsy-turvy affair for all FPL teams.

    Many teams had Tottenham Hotspur ace and the most expensive player in the game this season, Harry Kane as their captain. Well, the season didn't start too well for them.

    The England forward failed to score or even assist a goal, despite the fact that the Spurs enjoyed an easier set of fixtures -- against Newcastle, Chelsea and Burnley. Many possibly even had Kane as their triple captain in the Spurs' gameweek 3 clash against Burnley last weekend, and that unfortunately turned out to be a disaster.

    More from IBTimes India: Amazon Apple Fest: Top 10 hand-picked deals on iPhones, iPads, Watch and MacBook you should know

    Time for using the wildcard now? While many have mentioned that it indeed is the right time, we suggest you to wait until the international matches are over with. It is this period when injuries have the power to pin down even the best performing players.

    Jose Mourinho, for one, should have some nerves as many of the Manchester United players head into the international break.

    manchester united

    The best 11 of the Fantasy Premier League so far (3-4-3):

    More from IBTimes India: India vs Sri Lanka ODI series: Pallekele incident was a mirror image of the 1996 World Cup semifinal

    Goalkeeper

    Jonas Lossl

    Team: Huddersfield

    More from IBTimes India: Samsung Android Nougat release update: Galaxy J7 (2016) tipped to get Google mobile OS v7.0 soon

    Points: 23 (three back-to-back clean sheets)

    Price: £4.5

    Defenders

    Eric Bailly

    Team: Manchester United

    Points: 26

    Price: £6.1

    Ahmed Hegazi

    Team: West Brom

    Points: 25

    Price: £4.8

    Allan Nyon

    Team: West Brom

    Points: 23

    Price: £5.0

    Midfielders

    Henrikh Mkhitaryan

    Team: Manchester United

    Points: 26

    Price: £8.2

    Mohamed Salah

    Team: Liverpool

    Points: 23

    Price: £9.0

    Sadio Mane

    Team: Liverpool

    Points: 22

    Price: £9.6

    Aaron Mooy

    Team: Huddersfield

    Points: 19

    Price: £5.6

    Forwards

    Roberto Firmino

    Team: Liverpool

    Points: 26

    Price: £8.5

    Romelu Lukaku

    Team: Manchester United

    Points: 19

    Price: £11.7

    Wayne Rooney

    Team: Everton

    Points: 18

    Price: £7.6

    TOTAL VALUE OF THE TEAM: £80.6

    Related Articles