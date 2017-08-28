Fantasy Premier League 17-18: This FPL starting 11 worth £80 has 250 points from 3 games

Three gameweeks are done with in the Premier League 2017-18 season and 35 remain. The EPL fans who are a part of the Fantasy Premier League football competition, have witnessed some really disappointing moments and some really lucky moments so far. All in all, it has been a topsy-turvy affair for all FPL teams.

Many teams had Tottenham Hotspur ace and the most expensive player in the game this season, Harry Kane as their captain. Well, the season didn't start too well for them.

The England forward failed to score or even assist a goal, despite the fact that the Spurs enjoyed an easier set of fixtures -- against Newcastle, Chelsea and Burnley. Many possibly even had Kane as their triple captain in the Spurs' gameweek 3 clash against Burnley last weekend, and that unfortunately turned out to be a disaster.

Aguero ?

Lukaku ?

Morata ?

Aguero ?

Lukaku ?

Morata ?

Firmino ?#FPL Daily discusses the forwards of Gameweek 3





— FPL (@OfficialFPL) August 28, 2017

Time for using the wildcard now? While many have mentioned that it indeed is the right time, we suggest you to wait until the international matches are over with. It is this period when injuries have the power to pin down even the best performing players.

Jose Mourinho, for one, should have some nerves as many of the Manchester United players head into the international break.

The best 11 of the Fantasy Premier League so far (3-4-3):

Jonas Lossl

Team: Huddersfield

Points: 23 (three back-to-back clean sheets)

Price: £4.5

Defenders

Eric Bailly

Team: Manchester United

Points: 26

Price: £6.1

Ahmed Hegazi

Team: West Brom

Points: 25

Price: £4.8

Allan Nyon

Team: West Brom

Points: 23

Price: £5.0

Midfielders

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Team: Manchester United

Points: 26

Price: £8.2

Mohamed Salah

Team: Liverpool

Points: 23

Price: £9.0

Sadio Mane

Team: Liverpool

Points: 22

Price: £9.6

Aaron Mooy

Team: Huddersfield

Points: 19

Price: £5.6

Forwards

Roberto Firmino

Team: Liverpool

Points: 26

Price: £8.5

Romelu Lukaku

Team: Manchester United

Points: 19

Price: £11.7

Wayne Rooney

Team: Everton

Points: 18

Price: £7.6

TOTAL VALUE OF THE TEAM: £80.6

