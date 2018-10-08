'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' to be out in India in November

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" will release in India on November 16.

The sequel to "Fantastic Beasts" will be released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu by Warner Bros Pictures, read a statement to IANS.

The J.K. Rowling movie is the second in the planned five movies spin-off franchise from the "Harry Potter" films.

The film explores the adventures of "magizoologist" Newt Scamander, essayed by Eddie Redmayne.

David Yates, who also helmed the last four "Harry Potter" movies and "Fantastic Beasts", has directed the second in the series of five.

The film has Johnny Depp playing Grindelwald,a powerful wizard who was once a friend of Albus Dumbledore, played by Jude Law.

Others in the cast include Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Ezra Miller, Claudia Kim, Zoe Kravitz, Callum Turner, William Nadylam and Brontis Jodorowsky.

--IANS

sug/rb/bg