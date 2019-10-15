Fans welcome Sourav Ganguly in Kolkata after his selection as BCCI President

Fans gathered outside the Eden Gardens to welcome Sourav Ganguly, who is all set to become the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Fans welcomed him with flowers and fireworks. They also cut a cake for 'Dada'. Ganguly, however, will be able to serve as BCCI President only until September 2020. He has been holding posts in the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for the past five years where he currently serves as President.