Fans Unhappy As Broadcasters Show Anurag Thakur During India's March Past

The much-awaited opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics was held at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo as the event officially got underway. Indian supporters waited with enthusiasm for the march past of India’s contingent at the event.

The fans were disappointed as the official broadcasters of the event, Sony Sports Network, displayed a split-screen that showed the walk of the athletes in one half and the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur cheering for the Indian contingent in another half.

Indian sports lovers were infuriated with the decision and took to Twitter to express their anger.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony LIVE: Mary, Manpreet Lead India in Parade

#Cheer4Indiia? By eating half the space of India’s athletes, who give half their lives to this moment, to this endeavour?



Sure, we’re on the road to becoming a ‘sporting nation’…#Olympics #Tokyo2020 #OpeningCeremony #TeamIndia — Yash Jha (@jhayash) July 23, 2021

Disgusting from Sony. Anurag Thakur isn’t more important than Manpreet Singh, Marykom and the other Indians who were walking out on to the stadium in Tokyo. — Aaditya Narayan (@AadityaN_28) July 23, 2021

I’ve seen the faces of the athletes of every single nation so far apart from my own. When the athletes of my nation walked out, I was shown the face of a man who incites communal tensions. — Aaditya Narayan (@AadityaN_28) July 23, 2021

Couldn't even see the full contingent pic.twitter.com/6ydh934Th5 — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) July 23, 2021

Could you guys enjoy our 19 athletes marching along at the #Tokyo2020 opening ceremony??

Anurag Thakur waving the flag had to occupy half the frame no? @SonySportsIndia — Srinjoy Sanyal (@srinjoysanyal07) July 23, 2021

You'd think that when the Indian contingent is shown on sceen as they walk out at the Parade of Nations at @Tokyo2020, it would be all about the athletes. You would think, and you would hope. And you'd be proven wrong. — Shahid Judge (@shahidthejudge) July 23, 2021

One of biggest problems with Indian sport encapsulated perfectly by the host broadcaster during the #Tokyo2020 Opening Ceremony! — Aman Shah (@aman812) July 23, 2021

Anyone else who enjoyed watching that tiny split screen of India’s contingent at the Olympics opening ceremony? How nice that we got to see the new Sports Minister in full glory though. That is what was truly important. Well done @SonySportsIndia #Olympics — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) July 23, 2021

Honestly though. Are you surprised with what you saw?



If you know, you know ;)#OpeningCeremony #Tokyo2020 — Suprita Das (@MissDasTweets) July 23, 2021

Lol, guy plays on FC match to qualify as a cricket administrator, becomes sports minister to occupy half the screen when the Indian contingent walks through the opening ceremony in #Olympics. Some things never change. — Gomesh Shanmugavelayutham (@theumpires_call) July 23, 2021

Waited to get a glimpse of Indian troupe, only to be treated with sports Minister's face. This is why we would never be a sporting nation. #TokyoOlympics2020 #Cheer4India — Bastab K Parida (@ParidaBastab) July 23, 2021

However, the national broadcasters, DD Sports, gave the entirety of the screen to show the walk of the Indian contingent at the opening ceremony.

Story continues

Also Read: Full Schedule Of Indian Athletes At The Tokyo Olympics On Saturday

I'm sure all of you want to watch India's opening ceremony march in its full glory. Here it is. Savour it.pic.twitter.com/6hCCJZWgVO — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) July 23, 2021

Anurag Singh Thakur was joined by eminent sportspersons, including Olympic bronze medallists Karnam Malleswari, and Yogeshwar Dutt at the Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi. They wished Team India the very best for the Olympics.

. Read more on Olympic Sports by The Quint.Chirag & Satwik Will Have to Do Their Best to Win Medal At Olympics: Mathias BoeFans Unhappy As Broadcasters Show Anurag Thakur During India's March Past . Read more on Olympic Sports by The Quint.