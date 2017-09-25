Fans shouldn't condone players who don't stand proud for their country: Trump

Washington [USA], Sep 25 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump, in a series of tweets, lambasted the National Football League (NFL) for taking a knee during the national anthem and stated that sports fans should never condone players, who do not stand proud for their National Anthem or their country. In one of the tweets the US President asks to change the NFL policy, "Sports fans should never condone players that do not stand proud for their National Anthem or their Country. NFL should change policy!"

Stressing on "Make America Great Again", Trump tweeted, "Courageous Patriots have fought and died for our great American Flag --- we MUST honor and respect it! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

In addition to this, "Trump slammed the league's ratings in a post on Twitter and said again players should be fired or suspended for such protests."

Across the country, dozens of NFL players have been taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem before their Sunday games. Their protests come as Trump renewed his criticism of athletes taking a knee during the national anthem in protest over perceived social injustices.(ANI)