Fans Livid As 'World's Worst Club Ever' Starts Winning Matches

Part one of the lowest divisions of Brazilian football, Ibis Sport hadn’t won a match for two years and their fans are now displeased after they stitched together a three match winning streak.

Part one of the lowest divisions of Brazilian football, Ibis Sport hadn’t won a match for two years and their fans are now displeased after they stitched together a three match winning streak.

Ibis, who call themselves the ‘worst team in the world’, plays in the lowest division of the Pernambuco state championship and have can extend their winning streak to four if they can beat Centro Limoeirense this Sunday.

One would expect fans to be happy about that fact, but on the contrary a section of the club’s supporters claim that the identity and roots are at stake.

A nossa torcida tá revoltada com as vitórias... 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Yf8VjvCPag — Íbis Sport Club (@ibismania) September 26, 2017





Following the latest 1-0 victory against Ferroviário do Cabo, fans stormed a local bar where the players were and demanded that they stop winning.

“This is destroying our history,” protested Nilsinho Filho.

Meanwhile, many other fans took to social media to make their feelings known and call for resignations. “This is a worrying situation in the long term. To stop being an icon and to be just another winning team. It’s the coach’s fault,” read a typical tweet.

Between 1980 and 1984, the team went three years and 11 months without winning a game, and entered the Guinness Book of Records as “the worst club in the world”.

The club’s midfielder Mauro Shampoo, boasts that he scored just one goal in 10 years, and has also criticised the recent victories. “If we keep winning, we are going to lose our brand,” he said.

The club’s president, Ozir Junior, insisted that the club’s ambition is to get to the first division of the state championship.

He attributed the string of sudden victories to several new players who had joined the team after recently becoming unemployed. “We are not the worst team in the world – that was a thing of the 1980s. We’re not even the worst team in Pernambuco,” he said. “The first division is our dream, but it’s going to be a lot of work.”

Nilsinho Filho claimed that even if the club is promoted, Íbis Sport has already claimed its place in history.

“Even if we go on to win the Brazilian championship one day, no one will ever be able to take our title as the worst team in the world,” he said.