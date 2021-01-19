Fans hail mentor Rahul Dravid as young guns shine in India's win against Australia

As Indian cricket fans across the globe rejoice India’s historic victory at the Gabba to seal a Test series win against Australia in Australia, former great and legend Rahul Dravid has been rightly remembered by many. On Twitter and other social media platforms, many have said that ‘The Wall’ also deserves the plaudits equally as does the backroom staff led by coach Ravi Shastri.

The win came because of inspired performances by young guns like Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar and Shubman Gill, all of who have played under Rahul Dravid at the Under-19 level. Dravid, who was a rock in the Indian middle order during his playing days, is heading the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru where he grooms Indian players who play for the India A team and U-19 level.

While Pant and Washington had played in the U-19 team in 2016, Gill who made a vital 91 opening the innings during the chase, had played in the 2018 team managed by Dravid.

The win is significant in many respects with the team battling the odds as many of its frontline players were laid low due to injury and couldn’t play in the fourth and final test. India’s regular captain Virat Kohli had already flown back after the first test for the birth of his child and the team was being led by Ajinkya Rahane for the remainder of the series.

After the third test in Sydney which saw India earn a creditable draw due to the gritty efforts of Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin, it was later revealed that both these players were battling injuries and they were forced to sit out of the fourth test. Besides, India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was also ruled out along with Ravindra Jadeja dealing further blows to India’s chances.

However, the Indian team showed great character and determination to come out all guns blazing with the limited resources at their disposal to ensure a memorable victory. The series win will go down in the annals of Indian cricket as one of the greatest comebacks of all time, especially after the team was blown away for 36 in the first test at Adelaide.