Fans going gaga over Taimur's picture celebrating India's victory over Pak

New pictures of Taimur Ali Khan are making a sensation on the internet as the son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor dressed in Team India's colour surfaced online. The adorable picture of the little munchkin donning Team India's blue jersey and saluting the Indian team for their victory over Pakistan has taken the internet by storm. Taimur a popular star kid enjoys a huge fan following and is popular with photographers too who love to click him. Saif who is currently shooting in London joined several enthusiastic fans to cheer the Men in Blue at the ICC World Cup 2019 India versus Pakistan match at Manchester yesterday. India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs on June 16 at Old Trafford in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.