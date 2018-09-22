Fans confident of India's Asia Cup win after it beat Bangladesh

After India beat Bangladesh in the ongoing Asia Cup, fans expressed confident about India's winning the Asia Cup. One of the fans said, "It was a good match and easy win for India. Rohit Sharma and Shekhar Dhawan played very well. We have hopes that India will win the Asia Cup." Another one added, "They have bull dozed over the entire team. The way Indian beat Pakistan and Bagladesh it will going to be an easy walk over till the finals." India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in their Super Four match of the ongoing Asia Cup here at the Dubai International Stadium.