Fans cheer up for India's victory in Intercontinental Cup 2018

Skipper Sunil Chhetri scored a brace to lead India to a 2-0 win over Kenya in the final match of the Hero Intercontinental Cup, on Sunday. In his 102nd international match, Chhetri struck in the eighth and 29th minutes to hand a dominant India the trophy to the wild celebration of the home fans at the Mumbai Football Arena. Fans were all praised and celebrated this major win. The audience went crazy and started cheering up for India as soon as the final whistle rang. Earlier, football fans were seen cheering for team India for the match against Kenya.