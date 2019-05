As Cyclone Fani moves north-northeast along India's east coast, Bangladesh is bracing itself for the storm, which has left two people dead in the Indian state of Odisha.

Evacuations: More than 1 million people evacuated from Odisha alone, with hundreds of cyclone shelters set up along the coast. Mass evacuations are also starting in Bangladesh ahead of the cyclone's arrival; officials aim to evacuate 2.1 million Bangladeshis by tonight