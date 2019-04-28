Fani: Cyclone warning signal No 2 hoisted at ports

Visakhapatnam (AP), Apr 29 (ANI): Cyclone Fani, which is brewing over southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining East Equatorial Indian Ocean, is very likely to intensify into an "extremely severe cyclonic storm" with wind speed reaching up to 200 kmph. The possibility of the cyclonic storm wreaking havoc in Andhra Pradesh is giving people tense moments as it is predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by April 29. Distant warning signal No. 2 has been hoisted at Visakhapatnam, Machilipatnam, Nizamapatnam and Krishnapatnam, Kakinada and Gangavaram ports.