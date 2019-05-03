'Fani' cyclone expected to move north-northeastwards, covering all districts in coastal Odisha: IMD Scientist

While speaking to ANI, after Cyclone Fani hits Odisha's Puri, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Paradip's Scientist, R Shukla said, "Landfall process started around 8 am and is expected to complete within 2 hours. Then it's expected to move north-northeastwards, covering all districts in coastal Odisha, towards West Bengal. Wind speed was recorded at 35 km/hr in latest updates at 9 am and will increase further."