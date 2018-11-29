Fan congratulates Deepika-Ranveer by turning wedding picture into rangoli

The grand wedding of the Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh has awed fans and fraternity across the country. One such fan used his art to congratulate his idol Deepika, on the occasion of her marriage. Karan Jariwala, who hails from Surat, is a rangoli artist and has earlier made rangoli art of Deepika's movie posters and looks. He turned the iconic first picture of the newly-weds which was shared on their social media into an unbelievably immaculate rangoli. Karan said that it's his way of congratulating the couple. Karan is a college student and had previously made Deepika's rangoli at a mall before the release of her film 'Padmaavat', which was already facing a lot of resistance across India. He informed that his rangoli was destroyed by people who were opposing the movie.