Family urges EAM Sushma Swaraj to help them bring back woman from Saudi Arabia

Family of Kuldeep Kaur, who was allegedly tricked to Saudi Arabia by one of the acquaintances three months ago, urged Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to help them get her back to India. Kuldeep Kaur went to Hemkund Sahib in August, and later went untraceable, said her daughter. Few days back, Kuldeep rang up and informed that she has been forcefully kept in the Arab nation and there is threat to her life. Kaur was allegedly beaten by her employer when she stopped working. The police have asked the family to talk to the government regarding the issue according, as claimed by the victim's family.