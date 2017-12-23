Family of soldier martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan demands action

At least four soldiers were martyred after Pakistan violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector on Saturday. Father of one of the Pargat Singh, one of the soldiers who were martyred demanded the government to take strict action against Pakistan for such violations. Pargat Singh always wanted to serve the Army, his father said. India should answer Pakistan to stop soldiers getting martyred at the borders, he added. Pargat survived by his wife and five-year-old son.