Family never demanded Bharat Ratna for Savarkar: Grandson

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's grandson Ranjit reacted on giving Bharat Ratna to his grandfather. He said that as a family, we didn't demand for it. He asserted that Shiv Sena earlier, and BJP raised the issue during elections and if they want to fulfill the promise they made to the people of the country then they can give Bharat Ratna to Savarkar. Ranjit also cleared that Savarkar's family don't have any role in it as they don't believe in asking for the award. The Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian award of India.