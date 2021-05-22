Family Members, Dependants Now Covered Under Covid-19 Vaccination at Workplaces: Govt

Vaccination of family members and dependants will be now be covered in inoculations at private and government workplaces, the union health ministry said on Saturday.

The government revised the vaccination at workplace (government and private) covid vaccination centres (CVCs) guidelines under its liberalised pricing and accelerated national covid-19 vaccination strategy. The government had allowed states, private hospitals, industrial establishments to procure vaccine doses directly from the manufacturers through the hospitals they tie up for inoculating their employees.

The guidelines now include:

• The family members and dependants of the workers, as defined by the respective employees, can also be covered with Covid-10 vaccination at the Industrial CVCs and the Workplace CVCs.

• For the Industrial CVCs and the Private Workplace CVCs, for covering the beneficiaries as mentioned in para 1 above, the vaccine doses will have to be procured by the private hospitals with whom the respective employer tie up for the vaccination.

• For the Government Workplace CVC, beneficiaries aged 45 years or more may be covered through the free vaccine doses supplied by the Government of India to the States/UTs. The beneficiaries in the age group 18 to 44 years may be covered through the vaccines doses directly procured by the respective State/UT Governments from the vaccine manufacturers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here