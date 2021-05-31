The Family Man 2, Luca, Loki, Ray: Best OTT Titles in June 2021

If you're preparing a watchlist for the must-watch films and shows to look out for on OTT platforms in June 2021, look no further. From The Family Man 2 on Prime Video, to Marvel's Loki, Disney-Pixar's Luca and Skater Girl on Netflix - here's what you should look out for on your screens this June.

The Family Man 2

The middle-class guy who is a world-class spy is back. Manoj Bajpayee stars as Srikant Tiwari, who works for a special cell of the National Investigative Agency. This time round there is also Samantha Akkineni, who features as a Tamil militant in season 2 of the series. Also featuring Sharib Hashmi, Priya Mani and Sharad Kelkar, The Family Man 2, is facing protests from certain Tamil groups, who are calling for a ban on the show without having watched it. The show premieres on 4 June on Amazon Prime Video.

Loki

In a brand new series, Marvel Studios’ Loki has the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow. The events in the series take place after the Avengers: Endgame in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. Loki features Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. The series drops on 9 June on Disney+ Hotstar.

Raya and the Last Dragon

Raya and the Last Dragon, which theatrically released in March this year, now drops on Disney+ Hotstar in India. The animated film produced by Walt Disney Studios and directed by Don Hall and Carlos Lopez Estrada revolves around a lone warrior, Raya, who tracks down the legendary last dragon to restore peace and life in her land. Raya and the Last Dragon releases online on 4 June.

Skater Girl

Skater Girl is described as a coming-of-age story of a teenage tribal girl in Rajasthan, who discovers skateboarding after a British-Indian girl introduces her to the sport in her village. Directed by Manjari Makijany The Skater Girl stars Rachel Sanchita Gupta, Shraddha Gaikwad, Amrit Maghera and Waheeda Rehman among others. The film is scheduled to release on Netflix on 11 June.

Luca

After the success of Soul last year, Pixar now brings us their original film, Luca, the coming-of-age story of a young boy who shares an unforgettable summer with a newfound friend. Between their adventures filled with gelato, pasta and scooter rides, the friends are threatened by a deeply-held secret. Starring Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Emma Berman, Saverio Raimondo, Maya Rudolph and others, Luca drops on Disney+ Hotstar on 18 June.

The Mysterious Benedict Society

Adapted from Trenton Lee Stewart's novel, The Mysterious Benedict Society, is about four orphans who get together on a mission to save the world. After having won a scholarship competition, the gifted orphans are recruited by Mr Benedict and sent on a dangerous mission to extinguish a global crisis known as The Emergency. Starring Tony Hale, Kristien Schaal, Ryan Hurst, MaameYaa Boafo, Gia Sandhu, Seth Carr and others, The Mysterious Benedict Society is scheduled to drop on Disney+ Hotstar on 25 June.

Ray

As part of Satyajit Ray's birth centenary celebrations, Netflix has produced Ray, an anthology of four short films adapted from Ray's stories. These tales have the elements of love, lust, betrayal and truth running through them and are directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Kukherji and Vasan Bala. The four films are titled Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, Forget Me Not, Bahrupiya, and Spotlight. Ray is packed with a bunch of talented actors such as Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon, Gajraj Rao, Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad, Radhika Madan and others. The anthology will premiere on 25 June.

Sherni

Prime Videos' new acquisition Sherni is expected to release towards the end of June. According to the official synopsis, the film revolves around an upright Forest Officer who strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict while she also seeks her true calling in a hostile environment. There is a lot of curiosity around the film because it's directed by Amit Masurkar, who last won accolades for his film Newton. But that's not it, Sherni also features some amazing talent including Vidya Balan, Vijay Raaz, Neeraj Kabi, Ila Arun, Sharat Saxena and Brijendra Kala.

