How a Family in Kashmir Has Lost Four Boys to Militancy Since 2013

“Darkness of grief, melancholy and the jungle of loneliness, I am the abode of infinite desolation,” this was the last Facebook post of 24-year-old Hizbul Mujahideen militant Abdul Basit Parray.

Four days after Eid on 27 May, a student of Bachelors of Science in Information Technology, Basit left his home in south Kashmir’s Tral and without informing his parents joined the Hizb militant outfit.

One of Basit’s close relatives, who did not wish to be quoted, told The Quint that Basit left home to visit his maternal grandparents in Dadsara village, five kilometres from his home but instead joined the militancy.

“Once he left he did not look back and turned his phone off. We kept calling his number but it continuously remained switched off. When we failed to trace him we visited the nearest police station and registered a missing report. A month later we got a call he was trapped in a gunfight and within 14 hours he was killed,” said one of his uncles.

Within a month on 26 June, he was killed in a gunfight with security forces along with his two associates in Chewa Ullar, another village in Tral. The other two militants killed in the gun battle were civil engineer-turned-militant Muhammad Qasim Shah (25) of Midoora, Awantipora, and Harris Manzoor Bhat of Koil Shikargah, Tral.

‘Basit Was a Brilliant Student’

According to his relatives, Basit was shy and had never shown any indication about his plans of joining militancy.

“He was a sober boy, besides being a brilliant student. He never discussed politics or the Kashmir conflict with us. We never expected he will join militancy,” said one of Basit’s close relatives.

The health condition of his mother Muneera has degraded after her son left home and joined militancy.

Basit’s father Ghulam Muhammad Parray is a head clerk in Jammu and Kashmir Art Emporium. Besides his parents, Basit is survived by his elder brother, a PhD scholar, and a sister who is pursuing Islamic studies to become an Aalima (a female religious scholar).

Some years ago, Basit's family had migrated from the Laribal hamlet to the main town of Tral.

Basit is not the first one from the Parray family to join the militant ranks and be killed by forces in a gunfight.

Before Basit joined militancy, he lost his three paternal cousins to it within a span of six years.

“Basit carried the coffins of his three paternal brothers on his shoulders before he himself landed in militancy and was killed,” another close relative of Basit told The Quint.

Since the 1990s, restive Tral has remained a hotbed of militancy and is also the hometown of famous Hizb commander Burhan Wani. The town is ten kilometres away from Srinagar-Jammu national highway. It is covered with orchards giving way to forested hills and multiple streams.

The First Boy From Parray Family Joined Militancy in 2013

The first militant son from the Parray family was 25-year-old Tariq Ahmad Parray. On 19 June 2014, Tariq was killed along with his associates in a gun battle at the Buchoo village of Tral.

Tariq was pursuing postgraduate studies at the Institute of Kashmir Studies, University of Kashmir – a department established by former J&K Governor Lt Gen (retd) SK Sinha – and went missing in the summer of 2013.

Tariq was in the middle of exams when he suddenly disappeared from the university hostel. It was only days later that the family learnt that he had become a militant. Before joining militancy, Tariq was arrested twice by police and once even his laptop was confiscated.

The next one to join militancy from the Parray family was Ishaq Parray alias ‘Newton’–known by this name for his academic brilliance. Ishaq is an Arabic version of the famous scientist Isaac Newton’s name.

Twenty-one-year-old Ishaq became famous across Tral and particularly in his village after scoring 98.4 percent in Class 10, ninth position holder in the entire Kashmir valley, he followed it up by scoring 86.2 percent in his Class 12 exams.

One of Ishaq’s childhood friends from his native village Laribal told The Quint that Ishaq was preparing for a medical entrance exam before he joined Hizbul Mujahideen.

