How Will Our Families Survive the Taliban? Ask Helpless Afghans in India

It has been over ten days since Atiqullah spoke to his parents and relatives, who are now left stranded – and at the mercy of the Taliban – in Afghanistan.

"The embassy there in closed. I don't know what the Taliban will do to my family," said the Afghan national, who had to flee the war-torn country around ten years back, as he was threatened for having worked with the US Embassy as a translator.

Worried that the Taliban is targeting families of those with links to the government or foreign entities, Atiqullah says "only God knows what the fate of his family will be."

""I am worried not just for my family, but for all of Afghanistan. Whatever development took place in the last 20 years will be wasted away. Ten days ago, my sister said that girls were no longer allowed to attend schools and colleges."" - Atiqullah.

When news of the Taliban taking over Kabul reached Farhad, the Afghan national rushed to his country's embassy in New Delhi, hoping to secure a visa for their escape from Afghanistan.

But, like the thousands stranded at Kabul airport, he too was disappointed when officials at the embassy said they can't help "as things are out of their hands now."

Farhad doesn't believe that the Taliban is going to be moderate in its approach. "We will see their true colours in a month," he said.

Having personally experienced the Taliban's brutality, when his father was allegedly murdered by members of the terrorist organisation, Farhad only fears the worst for those left behind in Afghanistan.

