Families, relatives remember victims of Kanishka bombing

Scores of grieving family members, relatives and friends of all 329 victims, who were killed mid-air in the Air India Kanishka Flight 182 explosion on 23rd June 1985, congregated to reminisce and pay tributes in the city of Toronto in Canada. While some carried the placards spreading the message of peace and love in the society, others categorically denounced the Khalistan ideology, which was, by and large, responsible for the horrific killings. Activists and family members are still disappointed as the protracted process of investigations and interrogations, which continued for two decades didn't convict anyone except one bomb maker who was sentenced for ten years. The real conspirators who had their allegiance with the Sikh Militant Groups such as Babbar Khalsa and International Sikh youth Federation walked free. The flight that was operating at the Toronto-Montreal-London-Delhi route, exploded at an altitude of 31,000 feet. The event, which still remains to be one of the deadliest incidents in the history of Canada, killed 268 Canadian nationals, 27 British Nationals and 24 Indians.