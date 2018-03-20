Families mourn deaths of Indians killed in Iraq

After the Government of India confirmed the killings of Indians in Iraq, their families mourned their loss. Gurpinder Kaur, sister of Majinder Singh, who was among the 39 Indians killed in Iraq, said that the family would not believe the conformation given by the Government of India unless shown the evidence. She said, "Until Sushma Swaraj does not tell me anything about the case I would not believe. I want to ask Sushmaji how the government came to know that the bodies were there. She should tell us on what basis she gave this confirmation." Uncle of Vidya Bhushan Tiwari, another Indian who lost his life said, "The government used to assure us that our family members are safe there. They used to say that the Central Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case." Earlier in the day, the Union External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj confirmed that 39 Indians, who went missing in Mosul in Iraq in the year 2014, have been killed.