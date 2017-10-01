Families are our motivation, says India U-17 football players

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) With five days left for the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 to kick-off, Indian U-17 World Cup football team members on Sunday said the presence of their families during the matches will motivate them to perform better.

"On behalf of the team, I can say that the AIFF has already planned to get our families to Delhi and host them so that they can watch our games, even during the AFC U-16 Championship in Goa (in September 2015), the AIFF had ensured that our parents were present during the matches and that made the occasion all the more memorable for us," India U-17 skipper Amarjit Singh said.

The entire India squad showed excitement when they heard that the process to bring their parents here has already started.

"This is so motivational, it's a great motivation to have your parents around to watch you play in a World Cup," striker Aniket Jadhav from Maharashtra said.

Sanjeev Stalin, who hails from Bengaluru, said it's a pre-Diwali gift for him.

"The last time during AFC U-16 Finals all our parents were here. It's always nice to see your dear ones during the championship," the defender and set-piece specialist said.

Manipur's Md. Shahjahan admitted that this is a novel concept for him.

"I wasn't in the squad during the AFC U-16 Finals but since then I have only heard stories from my teammates about their parents cheering for them. On the 6th (October 6, 2017) when I step on to the ground, I know my parents will be the loudest cheerleaders. Nothing can be more inspirational for me," midfielder Shahjahan said.

