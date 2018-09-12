Use of false info via messaging app led to some mob lynching: Dy Director of Eurasia Center

Deputy Director of Eurasia Center at Atlantic Council, Geysha Gonzalez attended a programme organised at American centre on "Media Literacy and Digital Disinformation". Speaking to ANI, Geysha said, "This challenge is not new. It has been around as long as humans have been on Earth to spread rumors and gossip. Now there are new platforms so that sharing false info can become viral." She added that in India, use of false info via messaging app led to some mob lynching.